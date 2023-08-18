Google Contacts Adds Local Time and Weather Information

Google Contacts has introduced several new features this year, and the latest addition is local time and weather information. When an entry includes an address, Google Contacts will display a card that shows the city and current time, along with the temperature and weather condition. However, tapping on the card does not provide a full forecast and it would be more convenient if it was placed higher up on the page.

The weather information in Google Contacts is sourced from weather.com, the same source used in Google Search. The app also allows users to edit the address through the overflow menu. It is worth noting that the app currently does not display time and weather information for nearby locations.

Having local time and weather information in Google Contacts can be useful when contacting someone. It can serve as a conversation starter and help determine if it is a good time to reach out.

In addition to the time and weather feature, Google Contacts has made some changes to its user interface. The previous square profile image has been replaced with a circular profile image, and the call/text/video buttons are now displayed in themed circles.

If you do not see the weather and time card in your Google Contacts app, you can try force stopping the app and reloading it. The feature is available in version 4.14 and newer.