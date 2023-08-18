CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Sergey Brin Discusses His Return to Google for Generative AI Work

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
During a surprise Q&A session, Sergey Brin shared details about his decision to immerse himself in the world of generative AI at Google. The event, which took place in a Silicon Valley mansion, brought together AI startup founders, investors, and researchers.

Brin, dressed casually in a t-shirt and cargo pants, took the microphone to buy time for the event’s delayed guest speaker. He expressed his admiration for the tech and AI expertise present in the room, acknowledging that it was challenging to compete with such talented individuals.

The discussion revolved around Brin’s recent return to Google, where he is now focusing on generative AI. Although he didn’t delve into specific projects or initiatives, it is evident that Brin is enthusiastic about exploring this field once again.

Generative AI is a branch of artificial intelligence that involves the creation of new content, such as images or text, by training models on existing data. It has applications in various fields, including creative art, content generation, and problem-solving.

Brin’s involvement in generative AI is significant considering his co-founding role at Google and his previous contributions to the development of AI technologies. His return to the trenches at Google suggests that the company is dedicating resources and attention to exploring the potential of generative AI.

While the details of Brin’s specific responsibilities and projects remain undisclosed, his reappearance in the AI space has generated curiosity and excitement among industry insiders. It remains to be seen how his expertise and involvement will shape Google’s future endeavors in the field of generative AI.

