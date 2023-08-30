Introducing Google’s Duet AI: A New Era of Productivity

Google has recently launched its revolutionary Duet AI, bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities to popular platforms like Docs, Sheets, and Meet. Among its exciting features, one of the highlights is the “Attend for me” functionality, which allows users to skip virtual meetings by inputting their notes to be read aloud by the AI during the meeting.

With “Attend for me,” users can save time and increase productivity by utilizing AI to represent them in meetings. This feature benefits both the user and the other meeting participants, as the AI version of the user informs attendees that it is part of the meeting. Not only does it allow users to focus on other important tasks, but it also ensures that they stay informed about the discussions and decisions made during the meeting through meeting summaries.

However, the capabilities of Duet AI go beyond just meeting attendance. In Google Docs, the AI can assist with proofreading by automatically correcting grammar and spelling errors. This feature is incredibly helpful for users who need a quick and reliable way to improve the quality of their written content.

Furthermore, Duet AI extends its support to Gmail with the “Help me Write” feature. Users can now compose emails more efficiently by tapping into the AI’s assistance. This feature offers suggestions, helps organize thoughts, and enhances the overall writing experience.

Google’s Duet AI is available as part of the Workspace subscription, with a monthly cost of $30. This investment in AI-powered productivity tools promises to transform the way we work on these platforms, making us more efficient and effective in our tasks.

