Google to Alert Users When Chrome Extensions are Removed or Marked as Malware

Google has announced plans to include a new feature in the next version of its Chrome web browser that will notify users when an extension they have installed has been removed from the Chrome Web Store. The feature will be released alongside Chrome 117 and will allow users to be alerted when an add-on has been unpublished by a developer, taken down for violating Chrome Web Store policies, or marked as malware.

The new feature aims to enhance user safety and will be found under a “Safety check” category in the “Privacy and security” section of the browser settings page. When users click on “Review,” they will be directed to their extensions and will have the choice to either remove the extension or hide the warning if they prefer to keep the extension installed. Chrome will automatically disable extensions identified as malware, as it has done in previous versions.

In addition to this upcoming feature, Google is currently testing an automatic upgrade for all URL navigations to HTTPS, even when users click on a link that explicitly states HTTPS. This feature, being tested in Chrome 115, is expected to be implemented soon.

Furthermore, starting in mid-September 2023, Google will display a warning when users attempt to download high-risk files on an insecure connection. The warning aims to alert users about the potential risks of downloading files that may contain malicious code, which can bypass Chrome’s sandbox and other protections. However, Chrome will not show warnings when insecurely downloading relatively safe file types such as images, audio, or video, unless the user has enabled HTTPS-First Mode.

Other features in the pipeline include enabling HTTPS-First Mode by default in Incognito Mode for a more secure browsing experience and automatically enabling the setting for users who rarely use HTTP. Users can manually enable HTTPS-First Mode by selecting “Always use secure connections” in the Chrome security settings.

These updates are part of Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance security and protect users while using the Chrome browser.