The Power of AI Models

Google Introduces AI-Powered Article Summaries for Mobile and Desktop

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
Google is rolling out a new feature that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide article summaries for users. Through the Search Generative Experience (SGE) program, Google already offers summarized search results, allowing users to quickly find the information they are looking for. Now, the company is taking this a step further by providing summaries for articles that users have clicked on.

The feature, known as “SGE while browsing,” is an opt-in experimental feature that is currently being rolled out through Google’s Search Labs program. Users who have opted into SGE will have access to this new feature, while others can choose to opt in separately to use it.

Initially, the article summarization feature will be available on the Google app for Android and iOS, with plans to expand it to the Chrome browser on desktop in the near future. When using the feature on mobile, users will be presented with key points extracted by AI after tapping an icon at the bottom of the screen. However, it should be noted that the feature only works on freely available articles and does not support paywalled content.

In addition to article summaries, Google is introducing other enhancements to SGE. Users searching for topics like science, economics, and history will now have the ability to hover over specific words to obtain definitions or diagrams related to the topic. Additionally, Google is refining the summaries of coding information to improve their clarity.

Google first unveiled SGE at its annual developer conference, Google I/O, in May. Since then, the company has been continuously improving the feature. CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed satisfaction with user feedback, stating that “over time this will just be how Search works.” With the introduction of AI-powered article summaries, Google aims to make the browsing experience even more efficient and user-friendly.

