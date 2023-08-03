CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Google Introduces New Download Tray in Chrome

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Google Introduces New Download Tray in Chrome

Google has made changes to the user interface (UI) of its desktop browser, Chrome, replacing the old download bar with a new download tray. This decision was made after Google identified three issues with the legacy download bar. Firstly, it occupied valuable screen space at the bottom, limiting the number of files that could be displayed. Secondly, it did not disappear automatically and only offered a fixed overflow menu for actions. Lastly, the design of the download bar was outdated and inconsistent with the overall browser UI.

To address these issues, Google has introduced the download tray, located to the right of the address bar. This new location creates a clearer separation between the browser UI and web content. The download tray features an animated ring to indicate progress and a small pop-up notification when a download is complete. Users have the option to disable the notification feature in the browser settings.

Clicking on the download tray provides a list of all downloads from the past 24 hours across all browser windows. The tray includes buttons for various actions such as opening the download folder, pausing/resuming downloads, cancelling downloads, and retrying failed downloads. Users can also drag downloaded files to other folders, programs, or websites. The option to display all downloads is available at the bottom of the tray.

In addition to improving the download experience, Google has utilized the new download tray to enhance malware and virus warnings. Users will be notified when a potentially dangerous download has been blocked.

For extension developers, the introduction of the download tray comes with changes to the chrome.downloads extensions APIs. Developers may need to update their extensions accordingly, as the setShelfEnabled function has been replaced with setUiOptions to control the visibility of the new downloads experience.

The new download tray is now available for Mac, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS. Users are advised to ensure their browser is up to date in order to access the new feature, which will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks.

In other updates, Chrome on Android and iOS will display “Related to this page” search suggestions on specific websites. The address bar on the New Tab Page will show trending searches, and the Touch to Search bar will offer a carousel of related searches when text is highlighted.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The New Alienware Aurora R16: Smaller, Cooler, and Quieter

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Nokia 130 and 150: Feature Phones for Simpler Times

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Camera App Shortcuts Coming to iOS 17

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Stays Stable Amidst Market Trends

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Potential of Generative AI in Business Intelligence

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Impact of AI-Driven Aircraft Design on the Aviation Industry

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Senate Anticipates Equipping Federal Agencies for AI Implementation

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments