Google Introduces New Download Tray in Chrome

Google has made changes to the user interface (UI) of its desktop browser, Chrome, replacing the old download bar with a new download tray. This decision was made after Google identified three issues with the legacy download bar. Firstly, it occupied valuable screen space at the bottom, limiting the number of files that could be displayed. Secondly, it did not disappear automatically and only offered a fixed overflow menu for actions. Lastly, the design of the download bar was outdated and inconsistent with the overall browser UI.

To address these issues, Google has introduced the download tray, located to the right of the address bar. This new location creates a clearer separation between the browser UI and web content. The download tray features an animated ring to indicate progress and a small pop-up notification when a download is complete. Users have the option to disable the notification feature in the browser settings.

Clicking on the download tray provides a list of all downloads from the past 24 hours across all browser windows. The tray includes buttons for various actions such as opening the download folder, pausing/resuming downloads, cancelling downloads, and retrying failed downloads. Users can also drag downloaded files to other folders, programs, or websites. The option to display all downloads is available at the bottom of the tray.

In addition to improving the download experience, Google has utilized the new download tray to enhance malware and virus warnings. Users will be notified when a potentially dangerous download has been blocked.

For extension developers, the introduction of the download tray comes with changes to the chrome.downloads extensions APIs. Developers may need to update their extensions accordingly, as the setShelfEnabled function has been replaced with setUiOptions to control the visibility of the new downloads experience.

The new download tray is now available for Mac, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS. Users are advised to ensure their browser is up to date in order to access the new feature, which will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks.

In other updates, Chrome on Android and iOS will display “Related to this page” search suggestions on specific websites. The address bar on the New Tab Page will show trending searches, and the Touch to Search bar will offer a carousel of related searches when text is highlighted.