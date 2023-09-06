Google’s “Enhanced Ad Privacy” Causes Controversy as Users Discover Opt-In Feature

Google’s Chrome browser has been quietly implementing its “Enhanced Ad Privacy” feature, which allows websites to target users with ads based on their browsing history. The feature, part of Google’s Privacy Sandbox project, has been gradually rolled out to users since the release of Chrome 115. Users have started noticing a pop-up notification informing them of this functionality, leading to concerns over privacy and consent.

Google’s intention to phase out support for third-party cookies and replace them with alternative technologies, such as the Topics API, has raised questions about the potential consequences for user privacy. Rather than using cookies for tracking and ad targeting, the Topics API allows websites to directly ask Chrome about the user’s interests, based on their browsing history, and display relevant ads accordingly.

Some users have criticized the notification as a “dark pattern,” as it may give the impression of enhanced privacy when in reality, the Topics API is already enabled by default. Disabling the feature requires going into the browser’s settings. Security analysts have also pointed out that the default “Got It” button in the notification actually keeps ad targeting based on browsing history active.

While Google claims that the Topics API does not disclose identifying information, concerns about privacy remain. Apple and Mozilla have chosen not to adopt Topics due to these concerns, and some developers argue that it could be used for browser fingerprinting.

The notification and its wording vary depending on the user’s location. In regions where opt-out consent is accepted, the notification may have a “Got It” button. In the European Union, where stricter data privacy rules are in place, the notification may offer the option to “Turn it on” or “No thanks,” reflecting the legal requirements for obtaining user consent.

Users who wish to change their settings can do so by visiting chrome://settings/adPrivacy or chrome://settings/privacySandbox, depending on their Chrome version. These URLs provide direct access to the controls for enabling or disabling the Topics API.

