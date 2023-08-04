New Features Released for Chrome Mobile App

Google has announced the release of four new features for its mobile Chrome app. These features are designed to make it easier for users to find information while on the go.

One of the new features allows users to see related searches when viewing a webpage. For example, if someone is looking at a page about things to do in Lake Como, they can tap the address bar and see other searches related to that topic, such as hotels in Lake Como or whether swimming is allowed in the lake. This feature is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Additionally, Android users can now see trending search topics directly in the Chrome address bar. By tapping on the address bar and scrolling down, users can view the trending searches and select any topic to start a search and find out why it’s trending. This feature is currently available on Android and will be coming to iOS later this year.

Another feature introduced is the ability to see related searches with the “Touch to Search” function on Android. Users can now select a word or phrase on a webpage and a carousel at the bottom of the page will display related searches. This feature was already available on Android and is now also available on iOS.

Lastly, the number of search suggestions has been increased from six to ten in order to provide users with more options and related suggestions. This feature is now available on both Android and iOS devices.

These new features aim to enhance the user experience and make it easier for Chrome users to find the information they need while using the mobile app.