Google Adds Updated AI Capabilities to Search Functionality

Google has introduced new generative AI capabilities to its search functionality, aiming to assist users in comprehending and learning from the vast amount of information available on the internet. The Google Search app for Chrome now offers a beta option to summarize lengthy articles. Chrome can provide key points from a webpage and includes an “Explore on page” section that features questions and answers extracted from the content.

The new “SGE while browsing” feature is designed to enable users to engage more deeply with long-form content created by others. It displays key points of freely accessible articles and does not summarize content behind paywalls. Currently, the updated AI functionality is available on Chrome for iOS and Android devices, with plans for expansion to desktop devices in the near future.

In addition, Google intends to enhance AI-generated responses in upcoming updates. These improvements will enable users to hover over words in order to preview definitions and view related diagrams or images about the topic.

Google’s updated AI capabilities aim to provide users with quick summaries of lengthy articles, making it easier for them to grasp the key points of the content. By offering a concise overview, users can save time and delve into specific areas of interest without having to read the entire article. The implementation of AI technology in search functionality reflects Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and facilitate access to relevant information on the internet.