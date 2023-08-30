CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Google Introduces Messaging Interoperability and Voice Messages to Google Chat

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 30, 2023
Google is continuing to enhance its cloud-based productivity apps, particularly focusing on integrating their Duet AI. Among the recent announcements, Google is introducing messaging interoperability between Google Chat and other services like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Currently in beta for selected Workspace plans, this feature will be fully available by early next year. To enable this functionality, Google has partnered with Mio, a company specializing in communication interoperability. This solution aims to improve communication flow and collaboration for organizations that utilize multiple messaging platforms.

The messaging interoperability feature allows users to seamlessly switch between Chat and other apps, preventing missed messages and communication silos across different channels. By connecting these services, updates made in one app will be replicated in the others, ensuring that all team members are kept up to date. It is worth noting that organizations will need Mio licenses to avail of this feature, as Google explains in its announcement post.

In addition to messaging interoperability, Google Chat is set to introduce voice messages. This feature will provide users with the option to send voice recordings instead of typing out messages. Voice messages offer the benefit of conveying tone and context more effectively. Although the exact release date is unclear, Google anticipates rolling out this feature in early 2024. However, it remains uncertain whether voice messaging will be available for both group chats and one-on-one direct messages. Furthermore, it is unclear whether there will be transcription support for these voice messages upon launch.

Google’s aim to improve productivity and collaboration within its suite of apps is evident with the introduction of messaging interoperability and voice messages in Google Chat. These updates will provide users with more flexibility and options for effective communication and seamless integration across different platforms.

