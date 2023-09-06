Google Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Transformation

Google is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary on September 27, marking a quarter of a century of technological innovation and transformation. In a public memo penned by CEO Sundar Pichai, the company reflects on its journey and looks to the future.

Pichai’s message, titled “Questions, shrugs and what comes next: A quarter century of change,” highlights the gratitude towards Google users, employees, and partners who have contributed to the company’s success. Pichai expresses appreciation for the constant challenge to innovate and the dedication of past and present Googlers.

The memo contains personal anecdotes that showcase the tremendous progress in technology over the years. Pichai recalls how, when he was studying in the US, communicating with his father in India via email meant waiting two days for a reply. Today, his teenage son can instantly share pictures and messages with friends using his phone. This comparison highlights how technology has become second nature for the younger generation, igniting hope for future advancements.

Pichai emphasizes Google’s commitment to innovation, acknowledging that pushing the boundaries of technology is what turns the extraordinary into the ordinary. He recalls how Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google with a mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Google Search, the product they built, has since helped billions of people find answers to their questions.

Beyond search, Google has grown to offer a wide range of products and services, impacting the lives of billions of users. Gmail, for example, started with the question of whether they could offer 1 GB of storage for emails. Today, Google has 15 products serving over half a billion people, with six products serving over 2 billion users each.

As Google celebrates its 25th anniversary, it continues to embrace its mission and push the boundaries of technology. Search remains at the core of its mission, but the company looks forward to new challenges and innovations in the years to come.

