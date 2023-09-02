Google Celebrates Birthday with Deals on European Online Stores

Google, the tech giant founded on September 4, 1998, is celebrating its birthday this year with some exciting deals on its European online stores. The company has activated a special landing page for the sale, which is available in numerous European countries.

While the specific products that will be on sale have not been disclosed, it is worth noting that Google recently offered a 25% discount on its entire Pixel 7 lineup, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds A-series, Buds Pro, Pixel Watch, Nest Hub 2nd Gen, Chromecast 4K, Nest Wi-Fi router, and Nest Cam in Japan to commemorate its birthday. Therefore, it is likely that comparable discounts will be offered in Europe as well.

This birthday sale might also serve as an opportunity for Google to clear out inventory, as the company has officially confirmed the forthcoming launch of the Pixel 8 series and potentially the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4.

Stay tuned for more updates on the specific discounts and products available during Google’s birthday sale on its European online stores.

