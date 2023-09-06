Google Accidentally Reveals Pixel 8 Pro Simulator on Website

Summary:

Google mistakenly included a Pixel 8 Pro simulator on its website, giving users a 360-degree view of the upcoming smartphone. The render confirms the design of the Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the existence of a thermometer and a physical SIM slot. This accidental disclosure adds to the growing number of leaks and rumors surrounding the Pixel 8 series, with details ranging from software features to potential pricing and availability.

Google has a history of inadvertently posting images of its upcoming Pixel phones on its website, and it seems like history has repeated itself. A comprehensive 360-degree render of the Pixel 8 Pro has been discovered on the Google website, providing users with a closer look at the smartphone.

The webpage not only showcases the design of the Pixel 8 Pro but also confirms that it will be available in three color options: Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky. In addition, the render reveals the presence of a rear-facing temperature sensor and a physical SIM tray.

An eagle-eyed user on Twitter managed to save a screen recording of the Pixel 8 Pro simulator, allowing interested individuals to get a more in-depth view of the phone’s design and features.

This accidental disclosure adds to the numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the Pixel 8 series. Previous leaks have hinted at software-related features like Night Sight Video capabilities, a video unblur feature, and an Audio Magic Eraser tool. With all the information that has surfaced so far, it seems that Google may only need to officially announce the price and availability details of the Pixel 8 Pro in the coming weeks.

