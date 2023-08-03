CityLife

Technology

Google Introduces Notification Feature for Removing Personal Information from Search Results

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Google has implemented a new feature that allows users to easily find and remove their contact information from search results. The company now provides notifications when it discovers users’ addresses, phone numbers, or email addresses on the web. These notifications enable users to review the information and request its removal from Google Search.

This functionality is accessed through Google’s “results about you” dashboard on both mobile and web platforms, which was initially launched in September last year. The updated dashboard allows users to locate their personal information without having to manually conduct a search. Once their personal information is inputted, the dashboard automatically identifies websites that contain matches and presents each webpage for review. Users can then submit a removal request for any unwanted information.

Previously, Google required users to search for their personal information and manually request its removal. The new notification feature is a significant improvement, as it simplifies and streamlines the process.

Additionally, users can enable push notifications to receive alerts for any future search results that appear with their personal information. They can also track their removal requests through Google’s hub, which provides information on the status of requests (in-progress, approved, denied, or undone).

Although removing personal information from Google’s search results does not guarantee its complete erasure from the web, this update enhances the speed and efficiency with which users can manage their privacy. Google does have certain limitations on the types of search results it can remove and does not take action on results from governments or educational institutions.

Initially available in English, Google plans to expand this feature to other countries and languages in the near future. This update is especially beneficial for those who have experienced doxxing and want to protect their personal information efficiently.

By Gabriel Botha

