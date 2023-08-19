Google Camera App Gets Major UI Redesign for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google is introducing a significant user interface (UI) redesign for the Google Camera app with the release of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The update, which is highlighted in an article by Android Authority, places a clear emphasis on improving reachability by moving controls to the bottom of the screen.

One notable change is that the settings pill, previously located at the top of the screen, has been relocated to the bottom-left corner. Users can now access the settings sheet by tapping on it or by using a swipe up gesture. The preferences section, housed in a black strip, now includes a high-level Photo and Video switcher.

The mode/feature carousel, situated just above the switcher, appears overlaid on the viewfinder for a more dedicated UI. The camera options visible in the screenshots include Action Pan, Long Exposure, Portrait, Photo, Night Sight, and Panorama. For video, the options are Pan, Blur, Video (with stabilization options), Slow Motion, and Time Lapse.

Other improvements being worked on by Google include Staggered HDR to speed up the capture process and reduce artifacts between frames. “Segmentation AWB” applies different processing techniques to specific parts of the scene for enhanced accuracy. Additionally, “Adaptive touch” adjusts the flash intensity in low-light situations to prevent overexposure, a feature that contributes to the larger size of the flash component.

It is expected that this new UI for the Google Camera app will be made available to newer Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6 and subsequent models, following the launch of the Pixel 8 series.

