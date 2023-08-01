CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Google Plans to Revamp Assistant with New AI Technologies

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Google Plans to Revamp Assistant with New AI Technologies

According to an internal email obtained by Axios, Google is set to make significant changes to its Assistant digital assistant by incorporating new AI technologies. The company aims to leverage technologies like ChatGPT and Bard chatbot to enhance the functionality of Assistant for consumers, developers, and employees.

The email, sent by Google VP Peeyush Ranjan and Director of Product Duke Dukellis, revealed that preliminary work on the new mobile version of Assistant has already begun. As part of this transition, Google is reorganizing the teams working on Assistant and will be making a few layoffs.

Despite the reorganization, Google executives emphasized the company’s commitment to the original Assistant, expressing optimism about its future. A town hall meeting has been scheduled to provide further details and address any questions related to the changes.

The integration of generative AI into Google Assistant will bring significant improvements. This upgrade will enable Assistant to engage in more natural conversations, offer detailed responses, and perform tasks more intelligently. It is likely that the new Assistant will leverage Google’s conversational AI system, LaMDA, to enhance its contextual understanding and maintain coherent dialogue.

Users can expect a substantial leap in functionality compared to the original Assistant, which had limitations. Additionally, if Google opens its APIs and resources for third-party integration, developers would have the opportunity to incorporate the AI-powered Assistant into their products, leading to the creation of next-generation voice apps and experiences.

Overall, this revamp of Google Assistant signifies the company’s commitment to implementing state-of-the-art AI across its portfolio of offerings, signaling exciting advancements to come.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Microsoft Offers Self-Repair Options for Xbox Gamepads

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Officially Released for Mac and Windows PC, Xbox Version Delayed

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Harnessing the Power of Workplace Analytics: A New Era of Effective Leadership for Managers

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Harnessing the Power of DRFM: Key Innovations and Trends in Digital Radio Frequency Memory Technology

Aug 1, 2023 0 Comments
News

The Future of Data Analytics: Managing Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Appreciation of Computing Assets in the Crypto Market Driven by AI Technology

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments