Google Plans to Revamp Assistant with New AI Technologies

According to an internal email obtained by Axios, Google is set to make significant changes to its Assistant digital assistant by incorporating new AI technologies. The company aims to leverage technologies like ChatGPT and Bard chatbot to enhance the functionality of Assistant for consumers, developers, and employees.

The email, sent by Google VP Peeyush Ranjan and Director of Product Duke Dukellis, revealed that preliminary work on the new mobile version of Assistant has already begun. As part of this transition, Google is reorganizing the teams working on Assistant and will be making a few layoffs.

Despite the reorganization, Google executives emphasized the company’s commitment to the original Assistant, expressing optimism about its future. A town hall meeting has been scheduled to provide further details and address any questions related to the changes.

The integration of generative AI into Google Assistant will bring significant improvements. This upgrade will enable Assistant to engage in more natural conversations, offer detailed responses, and perform tasks more intelligently. It is likely that the new Assistant will leverage Google’s conversational AI system, LaMDA, to enhance its contextual understanding and maintain coherent dialogue.

Users can expect a substantial leap in functionality compared to the original Assistant, which had limitations. Additionally, if Google opens its APIs and resources for third-party integration, developers would have the opportunity to incorporate the AI-powered Assistant into their products, leading to the creation of next-generation voice apps and experiences.

Overall, this revamp of Google Assistant signifies the company’s commitment to implementing state-of-the-art AI across its portfolio of offerings, signaling exciting advancements to come.