Google Assistant to Undergo Generative Face-Lift

Google is taking steps to enhance its Assistant by leveraging the latest large language model (LLM) technology. According to an internal email, the Assistant team sees a significant opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant powered by LLM technology would look like. This initiative involves organizational changes aimed at achieving this goal.

While Google’s Assistant has been successful, it appears that the company wants to catch up with other companies that have already demonstrated the potential of LLM technology. However, it remains to be seen if LLMs can truly revolutionize this field of tech. Currently, virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri operate more as interactive interfaces for simple digital interactions. Users input specific requests, such as asking about traffic conditions or finding nearby restaurants, and receive quick answers.

The question arises whether it is necessary for the Assistant to provide answers informed by the entirety of the Western canon when asked about driving to the beach or delivering the weather in sonnet form. Although LLMs can follow the thread of a conversation, it seems that most users do not desire a conversational experience with their virtual assistants. People typically prefer a straightforward interface that can handle various tasks effectively and only utilize advanced capabilities when necessary.

Nonetheless, Google considers it prudent to align itself with the potential of LLM technology. The company aims to ensure it can adapt and offer enhanced features if the demand arises. In the coming months, Google Assistant will undergo changes to integrate LLM technology, and its transformation will be closely watched by industry observers.