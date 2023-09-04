Google Announces Launch Date for Pixel 8 Series and Pixel Watch 2

Google has revealed that it will be launching the Pixel 8 series on October 4. The invite sent out by the company suggests that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be unveiled at the event. Additionally, there are rumors that the Pixel Watch 2 will also make its debut alongside the smartphones.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to feature the Tensor G3 SoC and the Titan security chip. The Pixel 8 is rumored to come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a larger 6.71-inch OLED screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 8 will have a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to sport a triple-camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto camera. The front camera of the Pixel 8 series is expected to be an 11MP selfie camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor.

In addition to the smartphones, Google may also unveil the Pixel Watch 2. The successor to the Pixel Watch is anticipated to retain the circular dial and two physical buttons of its predecessor. The smartwatch is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon W5 chipset and 2GB of RAM. Leaked information suggests that the Pixel Watch 2 will have a 383×384 pixel resolution display and will come with four new watch faces: Accessible, Arc, Analog Bold, and Bold Digital.

