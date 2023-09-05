Google Announces Launch Date for Pixel 8 Series, Alongside Pixel Watch 2

Tech giant Google has revealed that it will be launching its highly anticipated Pixel 8 series on October 4. The announcement was made through invites sent out by the company. According to rumors, Google may also unveil the Pixel Watch 2 at the same event.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to come equipped with the Tensor G3 SoC, which is set to provide high performance. These devices are also rumored to feature the Titan security chip, ensuring enhanced security measures for users.

In terms of design and display, the Pixel 8 is speculated to sport a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro might come with a larger 6.71-inch OLED screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 8 will come with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple-camera arrangement, including a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies, the devices may sport an 11MP front camera.

Alongside the smartphones, Google may also launch the Pixel Watch 2. This smartwatch is rumored to maintain the circular dial and two physical side buttons of its predecessor, the Pixel Watch. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon W5 chipset and 2GB of RAM. Recent leaks have provided information about a 383×384 pixel resolution display for the smartwatch, as well as four new watch faces – Accessible, Arc, Analog Bold, and Bold Digital.

Overall, the upcoming Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 are generating significant excitement in the tech community, and Google’s October event is eagerly anticipated.

Sources: Mashable (No URL provided)