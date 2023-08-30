Google Announces Fall Event to Showcase Next Pixel Phone and Latest Watch

Google has confirmed that it will be holding a press event in New York City on October 4th, where it is expected to unveil the next Pixel phone and its latest watch. The company’s invitation states that attendees will have the opportunity to see the “latest additions” to Google’s Pixel portfolio of devices.

At the event, Google is set to debut the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the successors to last year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These flagship Android phones will be powered by the company’s own Tensor processor. In addition, the Pixel Watch 2 is also expected to be showcased, following the release of Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, last year.

Although Pixel phones have a relatively small market share, they are part of Google’s wider hardware business strategy, which includes products such as Nest speakers and smart home devices, as well as Pixel tablets. While hardware does not generate a significant portion of Google’s overall revenue, the company has been working to strengthen its presence in the hardware market in recent years.

Overall, Google’s fall event promises to offer a glimpse into the latest advancements in its Pixel portfolio of devices. With the introduction of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the potential unveiling of the Pixel Watch 2, Google continues to expand its offerings in the hardware space.

Sources:

– CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/28/google-announces-event-for-new-pixel-smartphone-pixel-watch-on-october-4.html