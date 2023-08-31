Google Search Labs Introduces New Feature to Credit Sources in AI-Generated Responses

Google Search Labs has made an update to its generative AI search tool, Search Generative Experience (SGE), by including direct reference links within AI-generated responses. Previously, users had to click on a small icon to find the sources of information behind SGE’s claims. Now, SGE’s responses have arrow icons on the page that drop down to reveal the sourced information. The aim is to make it easier for users to access and understand the supporting links. Access to SGE is currently limited to Google’s testing ground, Labs, and requires a waitlist.

Early access users have noted that SGE sometimes borrows content from human-written articles without explicit citation. Google is aware of this issue and is working on improving the product based on feedback. Hema Budaraju, Senior Director of Product Management of Search, stated that Google wants to prioritize approaches that drive traffic to the web, as it believes this is important for the health of the internet. It is important to note that SGE is still in the experimental phase, and the final version may look different from its current form.

The updated SGE interface with the new feature is now available to users in the United States who have access to Search Labs. Additionally, Google is expanding access to Search Labs outside of the U.S., starting with Japan and India in the coming weeks. By introducing this feature, Google aims to provide users with more transparency regarding the sources of information in AI-generated search responses.

Definitions:

– Generative AI: AI technology that can generate new content or responses based on existing data or information.

– AI-generated response: A response generated by an artificial intelligence algorithm or system.

– Source links: Links that provide the sources of information used to generate a response.

– Labs: Google’s testing ground for experimental features and products.

