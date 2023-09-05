Google Introduces URL Contains Targeting for Performance Max Ads

Google has launched a new feature called URL Contains targeting on its Performance Max platform. This functionality, already available on Dynamic Search ads (DSA), allows advertisers to manually specify which URLs they want their PMax ads to appear on.

The addition of this feature gives marketers more control over their ad serving process. By selecting specific tokens within URLs, advertisers can reach a more relevant and targeted audience for their brand.

Thomas Eccel, a Google Ads expert, explained the usefulness of this feature, stating that it allows advertisers to exclude non-monetizable pages and redirect users to the pages that include specific tokens. For example, if running a PMax campaign for Nike shoes, an advertiser can specify that ads should only be shown on pages that contain “/shoes” in the URL.

To use URL Contains targeting, advertisers can select a piece of text, known as a token, to target within a URL. A token is a section of text surrounded by delimiters like “/” or “-“. URL separators such as “:”, “?”, “+”, and “&” can also be used.

Google has confirmed that this feature is rolling out for Performance Max and is a part of the voluntary upgrade announced in July. It works in the same way as it does in Dynamic Search ads.

Advertisers can find more information on URL Contains in DSA on the Google Ads Help Center.

In summary, Google’s introduction of URL Contains targeting for Performance Max ads gives advertisers greater control over their ad placement. By manually selecting which URLs to target, advertisers can ensure their ads reach a specific and relevant audience for their brand.

Source: Search Engine Land