Google Adds Grammar Check Feature to Search

Google has announced that it has introduced a grammar check feature to its search engine. When users type a sentence into Search, they can now add a note to “grammar check,” “grammar checker,” or “check grammar.” This feature will provide a top result that corrects simple mistakes, which users can then copy to their clipboard. However, the grammar check is currently only available in English.

Google acknowledges that its AI systems analyzing users’ text may not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences. In tests conducted by Gizmodo, the grammar check feature did not always provide accurate results. Certain proper nouns, such as company names like Apple, Salesforce, or Google, were also not subjected to grammar checks. The system will grammar check sentences containing celebrities’ names but not those related to designated companies.

Google also stated that the grammar check feature will not work for dangerous, harassing, hateful, violent, or vulgar content. This new feature is part of an open beta test, and Google has not yet provided specific details on the limitations of the grammar check.

The grammar check feature is available on all browsers and does not require enrollment in the search labs beta test. However, the Search Generative Experience (SGE) beta, another AI feature by Google, does not include grammar checks. It instead suggests other grammar tools, such as Google Docs.

Despite Google’s advancements in AI capabilities, the grammar check feature still falls short compared to a trained editor. Even Google Docs, which is supposed to have grammar checking capabilities, missed several grammar issues in the same article.

In conclusion, while Google has introduced a grammar check feature to its search engine, it has certain limitations and may not provide accurate results. It is not a substitute for human editing in ensuring grammatical accuracy in written content.