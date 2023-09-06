Google’s Pixel 8 Pro: A Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Device

Google’s upcoming Made by Google event on October 4 in New York City is expected to reveal the newest Pixel Watch and the latest Pixel phones. However, Twitter users recently stumbled upon a major sneak peek at what’s to come with the Pixel 8 Pro.

By replacing the name of another Pixel phone in the URL with “Pixel 8 Pro” on the “Get to Know Your Hardware” page, users were able to get a 360-degree view of the new device. Although this trick no longer works, images and GIFs of the Pixel 8 Pro quickly spread across social media.

Several notable features were observed in these leaked images. Firstly, the Pixel 8 Pro will include a new temperature sensor located next to the camera. Additionally, it will retain the SIM card slot. The device will be available in three colors: blue (Sky), gray (Porcelain), and black (Licorice). The home screen reportedly remains similar to previous Pixel models.

Given that Google already released a photo of the Pixel 8 Pro last week, it is questionable whether this leak was accidental. Coinciding with Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro next week, the timing appears to be a deliberate tease.

Google has ambitious plans for the Pixel 8, including a rumored “desktop mode” that enables it to function as a computer when connected to a dock. However, the specifics of the Pixel 8 Pro’s specifications and information about the regular Pixel 8 remain undisclosed.

Sources: (Google via @thisistechtoday)