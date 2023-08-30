Google Accidentally Leaks Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2

Google recently made an accidental leak of its forthcoming flagship phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, on its official website. The leak occurred on the same day that Apple announced the launch date for its iPhone 15 series, creating an interesting overlap in the world of consumer tech. The marketing render for the Pixel 8 Pro was spotted by journalist Mishaal Rahman on the subscriptions page of the official Google Store website.

The leaked image also reveals what appears to be the Google Pixel Watch 2, a smartwatch. The picture was removed from the webpage shortly after it was spotted, but not before gaining widespread attention online.

The leaked image provides a glimpse of the Pixel 8 Pro in a white porcelain finish, showcasing its glossy glass back and a metallic-luster camera strip. This design matches previously leaked renders of the obsidian black version. One notable design element of the Pixel 8 Pro is the oval lens cutout, deviating from the pill-plus-hole design of its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed “husky,” is expected to be officially unveiled at an event on October 4. However, Google has a history of offering sneak peeks prior to their product launches, so further details might be revealed beforehand. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and will be powered by the third-generation Tensor G silicon based on the 3nm process, similar to Apple’s upcoming A17 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to have camera improvements, including a 64-megapixel ultrawide sensor, an enhanced time-of-flight sensor, and a thermal sensor. As for the Pixel Watch 2, it appears to have a slimmer design with a creamy band color and a slightly different rotating crown.

Although there is some speculation about the design of the Pixel Watch 2, it is possible that Google will retain the original Pixel Watch’s design. While the original had a visually appealing design, it fell short in terms of overall experience.

With the official announcement of the Pixel 8 series and the second-generation Pixel Watch just around the corner, more concrete leaks are likely to emerge in the coming days.

Sources:



– SmartPrix



– 91Mobiles



– Digital Trends