Llion Jones, Co-Author of Google’s Transformers Paper, Leaves to Join Sakana AI

Llion Jones, one of the co-authors of Google’s influential Transformers research paper, has left the company to help start Sakana AI. He is joining forces with David Ha, another former Google research scientist, in their new endeavor.

All eight authors of the Transformers paper have now left Google. Jones had been with the company for almost 12 years and played a significant role in the development of generative artificial intelligence. However, he realized that the size of Google was limiting his ability to do the kind of work he wanted to pursue.

Jones, who has a master’s degree in advanced computer science, is now the technology chief of Sakana AI. The research lab, based in Tokyo, aims to explore nature-inspired methods for generative AI. They are looking for alternative ways of doing things instead of relying on huge, complex models.

Jones expressed his frustration with the bureaucracy and limitations of a large company like Google. He felt that he couldn’t get things done and was constantly fighting for resources and access to data. At Sakana AI, he hopes to have more freedom and focus on research.

Both Jones and Ha have expressed criticisms of OpenAI, another prominent player in the field of generative AI. They believe that OpenAI has taken their research from Google and applied it on a large scale without sharing the developments with the community.

Sakana AI has not announced any investors yet. While they have spoken with others interested in working on large language models, their plans are not yet finalized. Jones and Ha are determined to build a research lab that goes beyond just utilizing language models and aims to find innovative approaches to generative AI.

In recent years, Google and other tech companies have been investing heavily in AI research. However, the focus on implementing large language models into their products has raised concerns about innovation and the restrictions it brings.

Sakana AI is set to make its mark in the field of generative AI with its nature-inspired approach and dedication to finding new ways of doing things.