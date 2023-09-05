The Role of Social Media in Pharmacy Education: Utilizing Digital Platforms in Infectious Diseases Experiential Rotations

Social media platforms, such as Twitter (formerly X), Instagram, YouTube, and podcasts, have become essential tools for promoting clinical concepts and disseminating evidence-based medicine. Studies in pharmacy education have shown that integrating social media into the classroom positively impacts student test scores and their perspectives on learning. This is achieved by using social media as a strategy to refresh students’ memory of previously taught material, improve knowledge retention, and encourage discussion.

However, pharmacy students are not regularly exposed to social media as a professional resource. Fortunately, the Infectious Diseases (ID) social media spheres offer valuable opportunities for students to gain experience in utilizing social media in a professional setting. Synchronous and asynchronous engagement on social media can be facilitated through the use of hashtags. For example, the #IDJclub is a live discussion focused on potentially practice-changing articles that clinicians and learners can participate in or follow up on later.

Topic-based “chats” like #ASPChat provide additional opportunities for synchronous discussion, peer learning, and networking. Hashtags can also be utilized for asynchronous learning and networking. For instance, students on an ID experiential rotation can use the hashtag #OTILT to share one thing they learned each day, along with a supporting reference. This activity promotes daily reflection, drug information skills, and concise communication.

Other social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, offer unique opportunities for learners. Instagram allows learners to create or experience effective infographics, while TikTok can be used for public health messaging and gaining insights into patient views on healthcare and infectious diseases.

Podcasts like SIDP Breakpoints and the Infectious Disease Puscast provide additional learning opportunities. Students can listen to these podcasts and then discuss the topics on other social media platforms, creating a full circle of engagement.

Incorporating social media into ID experiential rotations is feasible and enhances students’ learning and peer engagement. As social media continues to evolve, it is crucial for pharmacy educators to keep pace with technological advancements and leverage these digital platforms for educational purposes.

