Starfield’s Space Exploration: A Closer Look at Planetary Surfaces and Orbital Travel

In the gaming community, there has been some criticism surrounding the division between planetary surfaces and outer space in the highly anticipated game Starfield. Many players were disappointed to learn that you cannot manually fly down to the surface of the planets you are orbiting. Instead, a loading break and a landing cutscene are initiated when you want to reach the planet’s surface. This approach has drawn comparisons to No Man’s Sky and has left some feeling like outer space is merely an airlock chamber.

However, there is good news for space enthusiasts. Contrary to popular belief, you can actually fly “to” and possibly even “between” planets in Starfield. One streamer and Sony Santa Monica writer, Alanah Pearce, took on the challenge of traveling from Pluto’s orbit to the planet itself. She course-corrected at 30-minute intervals during an overnight journey and successfully made the trip. It should be noted that planets in Starfield follow orbits, adding a realistic touch to the game.

Unlike planetary maps, Starfield’s orbital playspaces do not have invisible boundaries. Players can fly up close to the planet they are orbiting, and interestingly enough, they will clip inside it and eventually emerge on the other side. This unique feature adds a sense of mystery and wonder to the game’s space exploration aspect.

Flying between planets, such as Pluto to Neptune, has not yet been achieved by players. The vast distances make it a challenging endeavor, and it is uncertain if manual travel between planets will be made possible until around 2026. Modders may also play a role in expanding the game’s capabilities, potentially creating a fully manual passage through the atmosphere.

In conclusion, Starfield’s approach to space exploration may have its drawbacks, but it also offers fascinating possibilities. The ability to fly close to planets and the inclusion of orbital mechanics adds depth to the game’s realism. As the game continues to be explored by players, it will be interesting to see how the space travel mechanics evolve and whether further advancements will be made to provide a more immersive experience.

