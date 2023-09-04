GNOME 45 Arrives in Ubuntu 23.10 Daily Builds

The highly anticipated release of GNOME 45 has arrived in the daily builds of Ubuntu 23.10. Although this update to the widely used Linux desktop environment is not set to be released until later this month, users can get a sneak peek at the new features and improvements.

One major enhancement is the refinement of libadwaita, which focuses on improving consistency and adaptability. This brings full-height sidebars to many of GNOME’s core applications like Nautilus, Settings, and Calendar. However, it is important to note that these changes are still subject to modification before the final release.

Another notable change is the replacement of the “Activities” label in the top-left corner with an animated workspace indicator. This indicator represents the active workspace, while the dots before and after it represent other available workspaces. Clicking on the widget opens the overview/workspace switcher as before.

In addition, the Top Bar no longer displays an “app menu” for the currently focused app. These mini-menus, which often only featured a ‘Quit’ action, have been deemed redundant and have been removed. Many users may not even notice their absence.

The Quick Settings menu now includes a keyboard backlight slider, but this feature is only available on compatible devices. Some keyboard backlights are controlled directly by the keyboard itself and are not exposed to the operating system.

Various panels within the Settings app have also been refined or redesigned. For instance, a new Details widget provides better system information, and there are now options to customize the appearance of the clock and calendar applets in the Top Bar.

Not all of the new features of GNOME 45 are included in Ubuntu 23.10. Apps like Loupe and Snapshot have not made it into this release, although Loupe can be found in the repositories.

Ubuntu 23.10 is set to be released on October 12, 2023. Users can look forward to experiencing these changes and improvements when that day arrives.

