The Power of AI Models

Google Adds Native Translate Capability to Gmail for Android and iOS

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Google has announced that it is finally adding a native translate capability to Gmail for Android and iOS. This feature has long been supported on the web client.

Before the message body, Gmail will display a “Translate to” banner. Tapping on it will update the content below, offering the options to “Show original” or “Automatically translate” a specific language in future emails. Users can choose from over 100 supported output languages by accessing the settings gear.

If an email is not recognized, users can manually translate the language by accessing the three-dot overflow menu in the top-right corner. It is also possible to disable the translation feature for a specific language by clicking on the ‘x’ on the banner and choosing “Don’t translate [language] again.”

The translation capability is currently rolling out for Gmail on Android, and will be introduced to iOS in the coming weeks. This integration is much needed, as users previously had to open emails on their computers or take screenshots on mobile and use Google Lens or Translate.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

