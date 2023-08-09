Gmail for Mobile Devices Adds Native Email Translation Feature

Gmail for mobile devices now has a native translation feature for emails. Users can translate emails by clicking on a banner at the top of the email or by using the three-dot menu at the bottom. The translate option can be turned off for specific languages in the settings.

Google announced on Tuesday that Gmail for mobile devices now allows users to natively translate emails within the app. Although the feature has been available on the web, it is now being introduced to Android phones and iOS devices through the Gmail app.

When the feature is activated, a banner will appear at the top of an email if the system detects that the content is not in the user’s set language. For example, if the user receives an email in Korean but their language is set to English, they can click on the “Translate to English” banner to translate the text. Users have the choice to view the original version of the email or set Gmail to automatically translate that language for all future emails.

Users also have the option to dismiss the banner, but it will reappear if Gmail detects an email with content in a different language, unless the user selects “never translate [language]” after dismissing the banner. Additionally, users can customize translation settings by selecting options to always translate or never translate specific languages in the settings.

The three-dot menu at the bottom of an email can be used to activate the translation feature if the banner does not appear. This ensures that the option is still available, even if the user has chosen not to translate a particular language.

Google states, “For years, our users have conveniently translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages. Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages.”

The native Gmail translation feature is being rolled out on the mobile app starting from August 8 and will continue to roll out over the next two weeks.