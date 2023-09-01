Apple’s Emergency SOS iPhone Feature Gets Boost with Globalstar and SpaceX Partnership

Globalstar, an American satellite communications company, has joined forces with SpaceX to launch satellites for Apple’s Emergency SOS iPhone feature. The partnership was revealed through an SEC filing, indicating that SpaceX will launch the satellites within a 2025 launch window. Globalstar will pay $64 million for the launch.

Globalstar has accused SpaceX of attempting to secure the 1.6GHz and 2.4GHz radio bands in a “lawless” manner, which could potentially hinder the functionality of features like Emergency SOS via Satellite. Despite this dispute, the collaboration with SpaceX aims to enhance the Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone 14 product line.

Emergency SOS via Satellite provides a crucial solution for users in emergency situations where they are unable to connect to cellular or Wi-Fi networks. By leveraging custom software and hardware components within the Phone app, iPhones equipped with this feature can directly connect to a Globalstar satellite. This ensures a reliable means of getting help when it is needed most.

The partnership between Globalstar and SpaceX is a significant step forward in expanding the capabilities of Apple’s emergency response feature. By utilizing satellite communications, iPhone users will have access to emergency services even in remote areas or during network outages.

This collaboration not only strengthens Apple’s commitment to user safety but also highlights the importance of partnerships between tech companies and satellite communication providers in creating innovative solutions for emergency situations.

Definitions:

– Emergency SOS via Satellite: A feature on Apple’s iPhone that allows users to connect directly to a Globalstar satellite for emergency assistance in situations when cellular or Wi-Fi networks are unavailable.

– Globalstar: An American satellite communications company that provides solutions for global mobile voice and data satellite services.

– SpaceX: An aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded by Elon Musk, which specializes in the development of reusable rockets and satellite launches.

