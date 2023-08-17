Global Smartphone Shipments Expected to Decline in 2023

Global smartphone shipments are predicted to decline by 6% year-on-year in 2023, marking the worst performance in a decade, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. This decline is mainly attributed to a sluggish market in the U.S. and China. Counterpoint Research also stated that Apple could become the leading player in terms of smartphone shipments this year, driven by the resilient sales of its high-end iPhones.

The report clarified that smartphone shipments do not equate to sales and merely indicate the number of devices sent by vendors to retailers. Counterpoint Research projects a total of 1.15 billion smartphone shipments for 2023. The economic slowdown in China, which has hindered the anticipated recovery, along with declining consumer spending, has affected the market. Chinese smartphone purchases have dropped from 450 million devices per year to 270 million, significantly impacting global smartphone sales.

The North American market has also dampened the global recovery, with Counterpoint’s report indicating a disappointing first half of the year and double-digit declines expected for the region. Despite this, the premium segment of the market, consisting of higher-priced devices, has demonstrated resilience.

Apple is expected to strengthen its position in the smartphone market with the release of its flagship device, the iPhone 15, in September. Counterpoint Research believes this will give the company a significant boost going into the end of the year. Furthermore, the report suggests that Apple shipments may increase marginally year-on-year due to growing demand for premium devices in markets such as China and other Asian countries. Apple’s focus on India and the opening of its physical stores in the country also indicate its efforts to capitalize on the premium device market.

Counterpoint Research states that there is a possibility for Apple to surpass Samsung and claim the top spot globally in terms of annual shipments for the first time ever. However, this outcome will depend on the reception of the iPhone 15 and Apple’s growth in non-core iPhone markets.