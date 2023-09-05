The Honor Magic V2: Thinnest Book-Style Foldable with Global Release Planned for 2024

The Honor Magic V2, the latest book-style foldable phone from Huawei sub-unit Honor, made its debut during IFA last week. As an independent company, Honor has been thriving since its separation from Huawei in 2020. The Magic V2 is set to be the thinnest book-style foldable on the market and is slated for a global release in the first quarter of 2024.

One of the standout features of the Magic V2 is its slim design, surpassing other foldable phones in the book-style genre. Not only is it thinner, but it also boasts a more affordable price point compared to its competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold. Honor CEO George Zhao hints that the pricing of the previous foldable, the Magic Vs, will serve as a “good reference” for the global pricing of the Magic V2. Based on this, we can expect the Magic V2 to be priced around €1,599 ($1,726) – €300 ($324) less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold.

While the Magic V2 may lack some features found in its competitors, like ultra-thin glass, IPX8 water resistance, and wireless charging, it compensates with high-quality specifications. It features a 6.43-inch external OLED display with a resolution of 1060 x 2376, and a 7.92-inch internal screen with a resolution of 2156 x 2344. Both screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate, with the external display having a peak brightness of 2500 nits and the internal display reaching 1600 nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Magic V2 comes with impressive memory and storage options, offering 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. For those seeking the ultimate experience, the Magic V2 Ultimate offers 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 20MP telephoto camera capable of up to 40x digital zoom, and a 16MP front-facing camera. Keeping the device powered throughout the day is a 5000mAh battery with support for 66W SuperCharge.

Color options for the Magic V2 include Black (PU), Black, Gold, and Purple, while the Magic V2 Ultimate is available in Black (PU) only. All Magic V2 models come pre-installed with MagicOS 7.2, which is based on Android 13.

Overall, the Honor Magic V2 offers an impressive combination of design, performance, and affordability. As it aims for a global release in 2024, it is set to challenge its competitors and carve a space for itself in the book-style foldable market.

