Gleen raises $4.9 million to tackle hallucination in chatbots

California-based chatbot service Gleen has raised $4.9 million in funding to address the issue of hallucination in large language models. Gleen’s enterprise-grade chatbot is specifically targeted at technical communities, such as blockchain infrastructure channels on platforms like Discord. Hallucination occurs when artificial intelligence generates false information and provides confident answers, which can be particularly problematic in discussions involving complex topics. Gleen’s solution involves using a proprietary machine learning layer that draws from enterprise knowledge to cross-check responses from large language models, thus avoiding hallucination. The company’s search algorithm is a key component of its system, ensuring the most accurate answers based on domain knowledge. Gleen has been trained on 100,000 pairs of questions and answers and currently serves over 10 customers, generating revenues based on the number of conversations its chatbot engages in. The startup plans to use the funding to focus on building, driving sales, and marketing. Its goal is to solve the customer service problem for companies of all sizes and industries.



Sources: TechCrunch

