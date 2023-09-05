Gleen Raises $4.9 Million to Tackle Hallucination in Chatbots

Gleen, a California-based chatbot service founded by Microsoft and LinkedIn veterans, has secured $4.9 million in funding to tackle the issue of hallucination in large language models. The company’s narrow focus on technical communities, such as blockchain infrastructure channels on platforms like Discord, has allowed it to address the urgent problem of AI generating false information but responding with confidence.

Hallucination is particularly risky in discussions that involve esoteric topics, as misleading information can easily be propagated and have real-world consequences. For example, a false but assertive answer about the price of a cryptocurrency could lead to market manipulation.

Gleen has developed its own proprietary machine learning layer that draws from enterprise knowledge to cross-check responses from large language models. This approach aims to avoid hallucinations and ensure the most accurate answers are provided based on domain knowledge. The company’s model has been trained on 100,000 pairs of questions and answers.

The recent funding round attracted investors from both the established software world and the crypto sphere, highlighting the appeal of Gleen’s vision. The startup plans to use the funding to further develop its product, drive sales and marketing, and educate users on the challenges of hallucination, security, and compliance in generative AI.

Gleen’s ultimate goal is to solve customer support across industries and cater to both small businesses and large corporations. While its initial user base is highly technical, the company aims to be industry-agnostic in the future.

Sources: TechCrunch

Definitions:

– Chatbot: A chatbot is a computer program that simulates human conversation through voice commands or text chats.

– Hallucination: In the context of AI, hallucination refers to the generation of false or inaccurate information by a language model.

– Large Language Model (LLM): A large language model is a type of AI model that is trained on massive amounts of text data and can generate human-like text responses.