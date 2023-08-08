Gizmodo Editor Sues Apple Over Alleged Tetris Film Ripoff

Daniel Ackerman, editor-in-chief of Gizmodo, has filed a lawsuit against Apple and other parties, alleging that their 2023 Apple TV Plus film Tetris has copied elements from his 2016 book, The Tetris Effect. Ackerman claims that the film, as well as Tetris rightsholder the Tetris Company, the film’s producers, and screenwriter Noah Pink, have replicated the “exact same feel, tone, approach, and scenes” from his book, particularly the depiction of the game’s release as a “Cold War spy thriller.”

Ackerman’s lawsuit reveals that he had prior correspondences with the Tetris Company while writing The Tetris Effect. He asserts that the company was aware of his work and even threatened him with legal action when he tried to pursue film and TV adaptations of his own book. However, he alleges that they drew heavily from his framing of the Tetris story.

Apple and the Tetris Company have not responded to requests for comments regarding the lawsuit. Ackerman’s case may face challenges as both Tetris and The Tetris Effect draw on real historical events, which are generally not protected by copyright law. Consequently, the lawsuit relies on arguing that Tetris has replicated the “feel” of The Tetris Effect. Additionally, Ackerman suggests that certain elements in the film, such as a guide who is revealed to be a secret KGB agent, are based on speculations from his narrative.

The suit claims that Ackerman’s book offered a unique approach by combining historical research with original content to create a narrative non-fiction book in the style of a Cold War spy thriller. It contends that the Tetris film adopted the same approach without any significant differences.

While authors have sued studios over the development of films based on their works, those cases often involve fictional elements. For instance, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema settled a lawsuit in 2017 over the horror film The Conjuring, which revolved around paranormal events with disputed historical accuracy.

Ackerman states that he contacted Apple and the other defendants before the release of the Tetris trailer to address legal concerns, but his requests were ignored. His lawsuit includes claims of copyright infringement and unfair competition.