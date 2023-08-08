New Lawsuit Accuses Apple TV+ of Ripping Off Book for “Tetris” Movie

A new lawsuit has been filed against Apple, the Tetris Company, and others, accusing them of plagiarizing a book written by Gizmodo’s editor-in-chief as the basis for the “Tetris” movie. The lawsuit, filed by Dan Ackerman, alleges that the movie is “substantially similar” to his book published in 2016 titled “The Tetris Effect.”

According to the lawsuit, Ackerman’s book took a unique approach to the history of Tetris by incorporating original research and creating a narrative non-fiction book reminiscent of a Cold War spy thriller. It focused on the surrounding narrative, action sequences, and adversarial relationship between the players, rather than the gameplay and fans.

The lawsuit claims that the Tetris movie adopted the same approach as Ackerman’s book, echoing its feel, tone, approach, and scenes. Specific chapters and pages from the book were allegedly used in the film without the author’s knowledge, authorization, or consent.

Ackerman states that he sent a pre-release copy of his book to the Tetris Company in 2016 but was informed by CEO Maya Rogers not to license any Tetris intellectual property for a motion picture or television project. The Tetris Company later sent a cease and desist letter to Ackerman’s agent, threatening legal action if any licensing options were pursued for the book.

The lawsuit further claims that the Tetris Company developed its own film project based on Ackerman’s work without compensating him. The screenplay, allegedly developed by screenwriter Noah Pink, was taken from Ackerman’s book without his knowledge or consent.

In March of 2023, when the “Tetris” movie trailer was released, Ackerman recognized the substantial similarity to his book and sent a cease and desist letter. However, Apple proceeded with releasing the movie on Apple TV+ a week later, despite being aware of the legal issues.

Through the lawsuit, Ackerman is seeking damages equal to 3% of the film’s total production budget, punitive damages equal to 3% of the total production budget, as well as prejudgment and post-judgment interest.

Despite the legal dispute, the “Tetris” movie has been well-received, earning an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and being among the top 10 most-streamed TV shows and movies in the week following its release.