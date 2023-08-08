The Back-to-School Tech Essentials

The back-to-school season has evolved in the face of the pandemic. Hybrid learning is now the norm for many students, and having a reliable computer is essential for both high school and grade schoolers.

Besides laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets, students may need gear for virtual meetings, some fun gadgets for leisure time, and even a printer for printing documents.

Here are some top picks for back-to-school tech essentials:

Best laptop to get you through four years of college: Apple MacBook Air

Now available in 13-inch and 15-inch versions, the MacBook Air remains a universally useful choice. Students appreciate the ease of use of MacOS, the sleek design, and the durability that can last throughout their college years.

Best budget hybrid for students: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Avoid sub-$500 laptops that will disappoint you in the long run. Instead, consider the practical, sturdy, and versatile Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1. Starting at $799, it’s a 14-inch clamshell laptop that can be converted into a tablet, perfect for research, writing, note-taking, and more.

Best budget phone: iPhone SE or Samsung Galaxy A14

If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a new phone, the $429 iPhone SE and the $200 Samsung Galaxy A14 are decent alternatives. The iPhone SE is Apple’s least-expensive iPhone, while the Galaxy A14 offers a stylish design and 5G capabilities at an affordable price.

Best E Ink screen for reading textbooks or taking notes: Amazon Kindle Scribe

For students who prefer a dedicated device for reading textbooks and taking notes, the 10.2-inch Kindle Scribe offers a premium E Ink screen. At $339, it provides a great reading experience and comes with a basic stylus. However, the premium stylus and magnetic screen cover are sold separately.

Best printer that won’t drive you crazy: Brother HL-L2370DW

Consider getting a laser printer like the Brother HL-L2370DW, which is known for its reliability. Laser printers are more cost-effective and generally work well with third-party toner refills. If you need to print a lot of photos, consider specialty photo printers like Epson Ecotank or Canon Pixma.

Best webcam if your laptop camera sucks: Logitech C920S

Upgrade your video quality for virtual meetings with the Logitech C920S webcam. It offers better image quality than most laptop cameras. Additionally, if you have a recent Mac and an iPhone with the proper software, you can use your iPhone as a wireless webcam.

Best PC gaming on a budget: Valve Steam Deck

For gaming enthusiasts on a budget, consider the Valve Steam Deck. This handheld gaming device runs a custom SteamOS Linux overlay on AMD hardware and can play various games. The mid-range model with a 256GB SSD is recommended, and you can add extra storage with a microSD card.

These tech essentials will support students in their academic pursuits and provide the tools they need for successful remote learning or hybrid education.