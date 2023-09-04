Introducing Typesticks: Enhancing the Laptop Typing Experience

Typesticks, developed by Far East Gadget and Tobalog, are magnetic attachments designed to bridge the gap between the convenience of sleek laptop keyboards and the desire for a more comfortable and efficient typing experience. This innovative solution promises to transform the way users interact with their laptops.

Typesticks are meticulously designed to clip onto virtually any laptop keyboard with a gap of 2.5 millimeters or more between each button and a key height of two millimeters or under. Made from durable materials like rigid plastic and silicone, these attachments securely hold on to the external keyboard even when the laptop is tilted, allowing users to enjoy the comfort of a secondary keyboard without compromising the angle of the laptop screen.

Compatibility is a key factor for Typesticks, as they are designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of laptop models, including both Windows and Mac devices. This versatility makes Typesticks an ideal solution for users across different devices.

For individuals who appreciate the tactile satisfaction of mechanical keyboards, Typesticks offer an enticing proposition. Unlike connecting an external mechanical keyboard to a laptop, which creates a sense of separation between the user and the screen, Typesticks allow users to experience the familiarity of typing directly on their laptops while still benefiting from the use of the trackpad.

To add to their appeal, Typesticks are lightweight, weighing only 15 grams, and equipped with built-in magnets that easily fuse together for effortless transport. Their compact size, similar to that of a piece of chewing gum or a USB stick, ensures that they can be carried without adding bulk to one’s gadget pouch.

An adjustable feature of Typesticks allows users to incline the keyboard slightly for enhanced typing comfort. However, this may impact the view of the lower part of the laptop’s display. Users should also take precautions not to close their laptops with the Typesticks still attached, as this could potentially cause damage. It is also advisable to keep the attachments away from magnetic-sensitive items such as hard drives and credit cards due to the presence of magnets.

Typesticks offer a cost-effective solution to enhance the laptop typing experience without the need for a separate mechanical keyboard or compromising portability. Priced at ¥2,480 (approximately US$17), they exemplify the spirit of innovation by providing a creative solution to a common problem faced by laptop users.

In conclusion, Typesticks offer a compelling solution that combines the comfort of an external keyboard with the practicality of laptop portability. By seamlessly integrating with laptops and enhancing typing experiences, these magnetic attachments open up new possibilities for productivity and redefine the way we interact with our laptops. Whether you are a writer, an email responder, or someone who values an efficient typing experience, Typesticks bring a significant improvement to modern work habits and demands.

Sources: Far East Gadget, Tobalog