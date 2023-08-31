CityLife

Ginori 1735 Unveils “Giardino Ginori” Takeover in Venice

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
Ginori 1735 Unveils “Giardino Ginori” Takeover in Venice

Ginori 1735 has announced the launch of “Giardino Ginori,” a special takeover of the St. Regis Venice’s waterfront garden showcasing the Oriente Italiano collection. This event coincides with the 80th Venice International Film Festival and aims to captivate notable names and actors attending the festival. The Italian firm plans to host a “spaghettata di mezzanotte,” or “spaghetti midnight supper,” welcoming guests to enjoy a late-night meal.

The Oriente Italiano collection, known for its rich floral motif, has previously attracted the attention of Hollywood. In a campaign earlier this year, the collection was featured in a photo series with Jake Gyllenhaal, captured by Gray Sorrenti. Now, the Azalea pattern from the collection will be used for the first time on cushions and parasols, adding a burst of pastel colors to the picturesque Venetian vistas.

“Giardino Ginori” at the St. Regis Venice will transform the canal-facing garden into a visually stunning display inspired by the eclectic aesthetic of the Oriente Italiano collection. This takeover not only showcases the beauty of the collection but also highlights the artistic and cultural fusion of Italian and Oriental influences.

Sources:
– Ginori 1735
– St. Regis Venice
– Venice International Film Festival

