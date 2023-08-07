Gigabyte Introduces Low-Profile GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Card

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 graphics processor offers low power consumption, allowing graphics card manufacturers to explore different form factors for their products. Gigabyte has recently unveiled its low-profile GeForce RTX 4060, designed to fit into miniature desktops while providing decent gaming performance.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G is powered by NVIDIA’s AD107 GPU, featuring 3072 CUDA cores and equipped with 8 GB of 17 GT/s GDDR6 memory via a 128-bit interface. To justify its overclocked status, Gigabyte has increased the graphics processor clock speed to 2475 MHz, surpassing Nvidia’s recommended clock speed for the RTX 4060 model.

The graphics card utilizes a dual-slot triple-fan cooling system, featuring thin aluminum for efficient heat dissipation. While the noise level and potential for further overclocking remain uncertain, Gigabyte guarantees a GPU boost clock of up to 2475 MHz.

It is important to note that the cooler itself is longer than the printed circuit board, resulting in a card length of 182 mm. Owners of compact systems should measure their chassis for compatibility, as some small form factor cases may not accommodate the card.

Despite its low-profile design, the Gigabyte GV-N4060OC-8GL offers four display outputs, including two DisplayPort 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1a ports. This enables the card to support up to four monitors, making it suitable for more demanding PC setups.

Gigabyte has not disclosed the pricing details for the GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G graphics card. However, considering the current market pricing for GeForce RTX products, it is unlikely that Gigabyte will significantly inflate the price due to its unique form factor. The compact dimensions of the card are a notable selling point, and Gigabyte may leverage this to attract consumers seeking a low-profile graphics card solution.

Note: This information is based on Gigabyte’s product announcement and has been rewritten for clarity and formatting purposes.