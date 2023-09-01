Introducing Gunbrella: A Retro-Style Action-Adventure Game

Gunbrella, a retro-style action-adventure game developed by dionksoft, will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on September 13th. Publisher Devolver Digital has released a smoking new release date trailer that showcases the protagonist’s skills with the unique weapon, the Gunbrella.

In Gunbrella, players embark on a quest for revenge in a world plagued by a dwindling natural resource, endangering everyone. Along the way, players will encounter shady organizations and unusual creatures that will intertwine with their quest for vengeance.

This fantastic-looking platformer offers players the ability to master the Gunbrella’s maneuverability and close-quarters combat capabilities. The Gunbrella is more than a weapon – it can be used to glide, swing, dash, and dive around the world, uncovering secrets that seem out of reach.

Gunbrella takes players on a journey through various unique locations, from a small town plagued by cult kidnappings to a junkyard fortress ruled by a ruthless gang. Players will have the opportunity to interrogate bizarre characters they encounter and keep track of their findings in a trusty notebook.

As players delve deeper into Gunbrella’s world, they can salvage scrap and spare parts to trade for different munitions and upgrades for their arsenal. The challenges become increasingly difficult as players summon ghastly supernatural agents, requiring them to utilize all the help they can get.

Gunbrella will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99. Are you ready to weather the storm when Gunbrella launches? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Sources:

– Devolver Digital