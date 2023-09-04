Simplify Your Charging with a 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charging Cable 2-Pack

If you’re tired of dealing with cluttered charging cables or constantly misplacing them, then a 3-in-1 charging cable might just be the solution you need. This cable is designed to work with Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhones, allowing you to charge all three devices simultaneously. And now, you can get a two-pack of these versatile cables for just $34.99, a 50% discount from the original price.

The 3-in-1 charging cable features a built-in Apple Watch charging base and two Lightning connectors, allowing you to charge up to two Lightning devices and an Apple Watch at the same time. With the two-pack deal, you can double your device-charging capability or share the deal with a friend, each getting a flexible charging solution for only around $17.50.

One of the key selling points of this charging cable is its lightning-fast charging speeds. This is especially beneficial for busy professionals and frequent travelers who rely on their devices throughout the day. The cable also comes with a compact design, making it suitable for both your desk and your travel bag.

In terms of safety, the 3-in-1 charging cable is equipped with over-current, over-heat, and short-circuit protections, ensuring that your devices are charged safely. It offers the convenience and features that Apple device users need to keep their devices powered up.

Whether you’re looking to expand your collection of Apple devices or simply need a reliable charger for your existing ones, this 3-in-1 charging cable is a great option. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to simplify your charging routine and get this two-pack for just $34.99.

Sources: Triple Grade