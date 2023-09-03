Great Deal: Apple Watch SE 1 on Sale for $129 at Walmart

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch that still offers excellent features, Walmart has a great deal on the Apple Watch SE 1. Normally priced at $329, it is now available for just $129, providing substantial savings.

The Apple Watch SE 1 may not have all the latest sensors found in the Watch Series 8, but it still offers impressive capabilities. It includes a heart rate monitor that can detect irregular rhythms, making it a suitable option for monitoring the health of elderly relatives. The smartwatch also features fall detection, making it an excellent choice for those with safety concerns.

Fitness tracking is another strong suit of the Apple Watch SE 1. With workout tracking and a sleep tracker, it provides essential data for monitoring your physical activities and sleep patterns. However, it’s worth noting that deep analysis is not available.

While the Watch SE 1 lacks the high-g sensor necessary for crash detection, the Watch SE 2 includes this feature. Therefore, it’s worth considering the Watch SE 2 if crash detection is an important factor for you.

In terms of battery life, you can expect around two days of usage from the Watch SE 1, possibly more if you disable features like the always-on screen. Additionally, this particular model of the Apple Watch SE 1 is the GPS and Cellular version, allowing you to make calls directly from the smartwatch.

The discounted price of $129 for the Apple Watch SE 1 makes it an excellent value for Apple users. Furthermore, Walmart is also offering a sale on the larger version of the watch, priced at $159 instead of $359.

If you’re interested in other Apple Watch deals, be sure to check out Walmart’s offerings, including the Watch SE 2. The Apple Watch SE 1 remains a revolutionary smartwatch that provides great functionality at an affordable price point.

