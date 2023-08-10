The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: A Powerful Gaming CPU at an Unbeatable Price

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, available for purchase at Scan, comes bundled with free Gunnar blue light glasses and a copy of Starfield. This unexpected offer adds even more value to the already enticing deal. Priced at the lowest we’ve ever seen for a high-performance gaming CPU, the 7800X3D is a tempting choice for anyone considering building a new gaming rig.

Despite not being recognized in the current RPS CPU rankings, the 7800X3D has garnered praise from Digital Foundry. In their review, they ranked it as the top gaming CPU. Combining the natural strength of the Ryzen 7000 series with the X3D cache and a simplified single-chiplet design, the 7800X3D stands toe-to-toe with its more expensive counterparts, outperforming them in games that don’t suit the multi-chiplet design found in the Ryzen 9 X3D chips.

In addition, the 7800X3D surpasses the Intel Core i9 12900K and 13900K in six out of the nine games tested, all while consuming significantly less power. This impressive performance positions AMD as the go-to choice for high refresh rate gaming in the current landscape.

The capabilities of the 7800X3D have even caused the author, who previously relied on the 12700K, to reconsider their own PC build. The question arises: would they achieve higher frame rates with the 7800X3D? Is it time to make the switch to AMD? The author leans towards an affirmative answer, especially considering the excellent price offered, along with the bonus of blue light glasses and a copy of Starfield.

In summary, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D presents itself as a champion within the gaming CPU market. Its combination of raw power, innovative design, and superior performance makes it a compelling choice for gamers seeking a high-quality CPU at an unbeatable price point.