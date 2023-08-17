Starfield: The Massive Storage Space Requirement

Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG from Bethesda, is set to release on September 6 as an Xbox and PC exclusive. One of the not-so-fun surprises players can expect is the need for a significant amount of storage space to play the game. In fact, Starfield requires approximately 140 gigabytes to install. It seems I can’t escape these kinds of warnings that interrupt my gaming experience.

Starfield promises to impress players with an immense galaxy to explore, boasting a staggering 1,000 planets. This should come as no surprise, as Bethesda has a history of creating large-scale games, with titles like The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall featuring a mind-boggling 15,000 towns and dungeons to explore. Even recent releases like Skyrim and Fallout 4 have continued this trend of vast open worlds.

However, Starfield surpasses its predecessors in terms of storage space requirements. On PC, the game will take up 139.84 gigabytes, while Xbox Series consoles will need 126.1 gigabytes. For those using Xbox Series S, this will occupy a whopping 25% of the available storage space.

Players using Xbox Series X with a one-terabyte stock SSD will fare slightly better, but it’s still a significant chunk of space to dedicate to a single game.

For Xbox players, the preload option will be available starting from August 17, allowing them to free up space and prepare for the game’s release. Unfortunately, PC players will have to wait until August 30 to begin preloading.

In addition to sharing the storage space requirements, Bethesda has provided some hints about the game itself. Starfield will introduce purchasable apartments, a jail for misdeeds, and an atheist faction that seems to maintain its presence even 300 years into the future.

So, if you’re looking forward to Starfield, make sure to clear some space on your device and prepare for a gaming experience that requires a significant amount of storage.