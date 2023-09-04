Garena Free Fire Makes a Comeback as Free Fire India with Exciting Changes

Garena Free Fire, the popular game that was previously banned in India, is now returning to the country under a new name: Free Fire India. The game, which had been banned last year due to security concerns, is making a comeback with several exciting changes aimed at winning the hearts of Indian players.

Free Fire India is now open for pre-registration on Android, allowing players to download it before the official release on September 5. To register for the game, players can visit the Google Play Store and enable the ‘Automatic Install’ option, which will automatically download the game as soon as it becomes available.

In an effort to ensure compliance with Indian regulations and safety standards, Garena has partnered with Yotta, a company that is part of the Hiranandani Group, to host the game on Indian servers. This partnership will also allow Free Fire India to follow Indian rules and regulations, making its relaunch safe and secure.

Some exciting updates have been introduced to Free Fire India to enhance the gaming experience for players. One of the major additions is the inclusion of Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a playable character called ‘Thala.’ Players can now step into the shoes of this cricket star while playing the game.

Another notable change is the introduction of special features that make it easier for players to reach the Grandmaster rank, which is the highest rank in Free Fire. This addition aims to provide a more enjoyable and rewarding gameplay experience for Indian players.

Free Fire India also emphasizes responsible gaming by reminding players to take regular breaks and maintain a healthy balance between gaming and real-life activities. Additionally, the game will have spending limits and a mechanism to report any instances of bad behavior, aligning with Indian laws and regulations.

Furthermore, Garena is making a significant contribution to the Indian esports scene. The company has signed an agreement with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to organize an international-level esports tournament in the state in December. This tournament will provide Indian players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global platform.

With all these exciting changes, Free Fire India is set to captivate Indian gamers once again. Players can now register for the game and prepare themselves for a thrilling gaming experience with these new features.

