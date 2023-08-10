Apple Redesigns Call Interface, Repositions End Call Button

Apple appears to be making changes to the call interface in its upcoming iOS 17 update. The redesigned interface, which is expected to be released alongside the new iPhone 15 this fall, relocates the red end call button in the Phone app.

The new design places the end call button closer to the other call controls, eliminating the gap between them. While the new interface was initially available in the first developer beta of iOS 17, it gained attention this week when CNBC and Gizmodo reported on the change.

An image comparison shows the before and after states of the call interface in iOS 16 and beta iOS 17. It is speculated that Apple made this change to accommodate the new Contact Poster feature in iOS 17. This feature replaces a significant portion of the call interface with an image representing the person the user is speaking to. By shifting the call controls down, Apple allows the Contact Poster image to take center stage without being obstructed by buttons and icons.

Opinions on the redesign vary. While some argue that it makes sense and improves the visual experience, others express concern about potential confusion as it disrupts familiar muscle memory. They worry that users might accidentally activate FaceTime instead of ending a call. However, there is a possibility that the design will be further adjusted before the official release of iOS 17, considering Apple’s history of fine-tuning features based on user feedback.