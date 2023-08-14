Intel Discontinues NUC Lineup and Shifts to Asus

Intel has announced the discontinuation of several products in its Next Unit of Computing (NUC) lineup. This decision comes shortly after the company handed over its mini-PC division to Asus. Among the discontinued products are the NUC 12 Enthusiast kits and the X15 and P14E reference laptops. The remaining stock will be available until September 8.

The NUC 12 Enthusiast kit, featuring Intel’s ARC A770M GPU, was a notable product in the lineup. However, it was discontinued less than a year after its release in September 2022. Given the performance of Intel’s desktop chips, this discontinuation doesn’t come as a surprise.

The details regarding ongoing support for these products are unclear. It is possible that Asus, the new manufacturer and supporter of 10th to 13th-gen NUC hardware, will take over this responsibility. Further clarification is expected from Intel.

These discontinuations are part of Intel’s cost-saving efforts, which led to the dissolution of its PC division. The company aims to save $8 billion to $10 billion annually by 2025. Additional discontinuations are anticipated in the coming weeks as Intel clears its inventories by September 30.

Despite these changes, Intel’s NUC parts are expected to remain available for purchase, potentially at discounted prices. Intel has faced financial challenges amidst declining demand for PC hardware. However, the company reported a profit of $1.5 billion in Q2, a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter’s loss of $2.8 billion. The recovery was fueled by stronger-than-expected PC demand, particularly for desktops.

While the NUC division did not survive the cost-cutting measures, the NUC concept will continue under Asus’ stewardship. Last week, Asus showcased a new single board computer in a NUC form factor through its Tinker Board division.